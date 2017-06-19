Russia is developing high-thrust engine for transport planes

LE BOURGET (France), June 19. /TASS/. Russia has launched work to develop a 35-tonne-thrust engine (PD-35) for future transport planes, the United Engine-Making Corporation told TASS on Monday.

"The United Engine-Making Corporation has started to lay the scientific and technical groundwork under the PD-35 program to realize R&D work as a whole with a minimal technical risk," the corporation said.

All the issues related to developing and manufacturing the future engine have been summarized in a number of essential areas of technology.

"Areas have been defined for issuing technical assignments for the fulfillment of works. Schedules have been drawn up and financing has been provided. The sector’s enterprises and sectoral institutions have already started their work. Cooperation of enterprises and R&D organizations has been organized under the project," the corporation said.

The PD-35 engine can be used to develop a whole family of high-thrust engines. The future engine will feature a lightweight design based on the use of special materials, including carbon-fiber composites and a low-emission combustion chamber meeting environmental standards of the period of 2025-2030.

The PD-35 is a future high-thrust engine, which the United Engine-Making Corporation is developing with reliance on the technologies obtained during the implementation of the PD-14 project for the MC-21 medium-haul airliner. The new engine will be designed for future wide-body long-haul airliners and transport planes.