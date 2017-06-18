Russia suggests boosting trade, fighting protectionism at BRICS meeting — delegate

Russian team arrives in Moscow to face Portugal in Confederations CupSport June 18, 7:00
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Beijing in coming hours — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 18, 4:26
German top diplomat hopes US fixes its mistakes in relations with RussiaWorld June 18, 3:50
Iraqi troops regain control of strategic checkpoint on Syrian border — TVWorld June 18, 3:08
Russian football squad deserved to win — New Zealand’s RojasSport June 17, 23:05
Deputy PM: Russian footballers give their best in match against New ZealandSport June 17, 22:56
Russia defeats New Zealand 2-0 in opening match of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 17, 21:24
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut KohlRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 17, 21:07
Putin convinced competition at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be fairSport June 17, 19:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SHANGHAI, June 18. /TASS/. Russia suggested expanding bilateral trade and taking joint efforts against protectionism at the seventh meeting of agriculture ministers from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations, a Russian delegate at the meeting told TASS on Sunday.
"In line with the adopted document, the five nations supported Russia's proposal to boost bilateral trade and investment," Russian deputy agriculture minister Yevgeny Gromyko told TASS by phone from the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, which hosted the talks on June 16. "Nearly all states, especially China and Brazil, agreed in their speeches with the need of joint efforts to fight protectionism."
The official described the meeting in Nanjing as successful.
"It was the seventh meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers. Year after year, we strengthen our cooperation in agriculture and address a wider range of important multilateral cooperation issues. Nearly all global challenges which the agricultural sector currently faces - food security, climate change, environmental protection, fight against poverty, support for trade and investment and scientific cooperation - were reflected in the declaration, adopted by the ministers," Gromyko said.