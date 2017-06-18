Russia suggests boosting trade, fighting protectionism at BRICS meeting — delegate

SHANGHAI, June 18. /TASS/. Russia suggested expanding bilateral trade and taking joint efforts against protectionism at the seventh meeting of agriculture ministers from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations, a Russian delegate at the meeting told TASS on Sunday.

"In line with the adopted document, the five nations supported Russia's proposal to boost bilateral trade and investment," Russian deputy agriculture minister Yevgeny Gromyko told TASS by phone from the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, which hosted the talks on June 16. "Nearly all states, especially China and Brazil, agreed in their speeches with the need of joint efforts to fight protectionism."

The official described the meeting in Nanjing as successful.

"It was the seventh meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers. Year after year, we strengthen our cooperation in agriculture and address a wider range of important multilateral cooperation issues. Nearly all global challenges which the agricultural sector currently faces - food security, climate change, environmental protection, fight against poverty, support for trade and investment and scientific cooperation - were reflected in the declaration, adopted by the ministers," Gromyko said.