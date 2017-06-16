Russian, Belarusian prime ministers sign decree on agricultural cooperation

Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 21:15
ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov have signed a decree on agricultural cooperation at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Friday.
In total, the parties signed 20 documents aimed at developing and strengthening bilateral relations.
In particular, the Council of Ministers of the Union State signed a decree on preserving the potential of the machine-building complex. The parties also agreed to improve border security of the Union State and recognize each other’s driving licenses.
In addition, Russia and Belarus signed a document summing up trade and economic cooperation in the first quarter of 2017.