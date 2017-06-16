Back to Main page
Belarusian PM says Minsk, Moscow can improve agricultural cooperation

Business & Economy
June 16, 21:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov says Minsk and Moscow are capable of improving agricultural cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow are capable of improving agricultural cooperation, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said at meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"As for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, we are still at the beginning of the road," he said. "I believe that we could work more effectively and solve issues faster," he added.

Kobyakov pointed out that Belarus pinned big hopes on the activities of the group on laboratory control for conforming the Belarusian animal products to the Russian sanitary norms. "We have set up a mechanism for exchanging information between our sanitary services. I think, we can, and should, work more effectively in this field, as we have enough examples of effective cooperation before our eyes," the Belarusian prime minister noted.

He said that the two countries had succeeded in solving issues concerning the distribution of medical products, cancelling administrative and other restrictions limiting the Russian and Belarusian companies’ access to each other’s construction markets, as well as in removing mutual restrictions on machinery exports.

