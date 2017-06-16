Belarusian PM says Minsk, Moscow can improve agricultural cooperation

Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 21:15
Russian PM invites Belarusian counterpart to Confederations Cup opening matchSport June 16, 20:17
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 16, 20:14
Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday campsSociety & Culture June 16, 19:35
Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearendBusiness & Economy June 16, 19:06
Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championshipsSport June 16, 18:49
Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licensesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 18:47
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering infernoSociety & Culture June 16, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow are capable of improving agricultural cooperation, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said at meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.
"As for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, we are still at the beginning of the road," he said. "I believe that we could work more effectively and solve issues faster," he added.
Kobyakov pointed out that Belarus pinned big hopes on the activities of the group on laboratory control for conforming the Belarusian animal products to the Russian sanitary norms. "We have set up a mechanism for exchanging information between our sanitary services. I think, we can, and should, work more effectively in this field, as we have enough examples of effective cooperation before our eyes," the Belarusian prime minister noted.
He said that the two countries had succeeded in solving issues concerning the distribution of medical products, cancelling administrative and other restrictions limiting the Russian and Belarusian companies’ access to each other’s construction markets, as well as in removing mutual restrictions on machinery exports.