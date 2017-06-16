Nuclear energy may be solution for Arctic, expert says

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The problem of energy supplies to the Russian Arctic territories may be solved by use of the nuclear energy, which, despite of risks, is less harmful for the Arctic environment, Director of the Academy of Sciences' Institute of Industrial Ecology of the North Vladimir Masloboyev said on Friday.

"We have a huge problem - energy for the Arctic, and, whatever you hear about how bad the nuclear energy is, how bad are the plans of making drifting nuclear stations, the Canadians nevertheless already test two types of efficient small stations from four to ten megawatts for their Arctic projects," he said.

It is beyond human power to protect the Arctic from the climate change and its consequences, and still "inside the Arctic we can insist the vessels use not heavy oil fractions but, for example, the natural gas," he added.

The ecology standard should be adopted and adapted not only by the Russian businesses, but it should be taken to the international level and develop into an international Arctic standard, the expert continued.

The Russian Association of Polar Explorers and the Rosset Corporation (Russian Grids) have worked on the national standard - Ecology Security of the Arctic , which is a set of ecology-friendly rules, based on legal acts and suggestions from non-governmental and ecology organizations.