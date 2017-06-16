Finance minister comments on Central Bank's decision to cut key rate

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The decision of the Bank of Russia on the key rate was a reflection of the continuing decline in inflation expectations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov commented on the regulator’s decision to cut the key rate.

"Today's decision, on the one hand, was a reflection of the continuing decline in inflation expectations, on the other hand, in the light of the uncertainty linked with external factors, maintaining a cautious approach will ensure the strengthening of this positive trend," the minister told reporters. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lower the key rate by 0.25 basis points to 9% per annum.