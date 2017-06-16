Back to Main page
Finance minister comments on Central Bank's decision to cut key rate

Business & Economy
June 16, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister believes the decision of the Bank of Russia on the key rate was a reflection of the continuing decline in inflation expectations

Read also

Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 9%

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The decision of the Bank of Russia on the key rate was a reflection of the continuing decline in inflation expectations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov commented on the regulator’s decision to cut the key rate.

"Today's decision, on the one hand, was a reflection of the continuing decline in inflation expectations, on the other hand, in the light of the uncertainty linked with external factors, maintaining a cautious approach will ensure the strengthening of this positive trend," the minister told reporters. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lower the key rate by 0.25 basis points to 9% per annum.

