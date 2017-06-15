One Belt, One Road summit paves way for new stage of cooperation in Eurasia — Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The One Belt, One Road summit has marked the beginning of a new stage of cooperation in Eurasia, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"That was a successful large-scale event. I hope that it has paved the way for a new stage of cooperation in Eurasia, and not only in Eurasia," Putin said answering a question from a Chinese reporter.

According to Putin, the most important thing now is to pool efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

"Is it possible to do that or not? I am sure it is, because even in the economic sphere, not to mention the strategic level of our partnership, we have many coinciding objectives and mutually complementary opportunities. Therefore, I have no doubt that we will work together, and this work will be effective and will benefit both the Chinese and Russian peoples, and not only us. It will also affect the global environment," Putin said.