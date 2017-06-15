Putin vows to continue supporting agribusiness after lifting of food embargo

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 15, 14:02
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:50
Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far EastMilitary & Defense June 15, 13:35
Russian diplomat hopes CNN’s staged clip of ash-covered Aleppo boy will be discreditedRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:26
Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'Society & Culture June 15, 13:26
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:24
Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon leading to rift in society — war veteransWorld June 15, 13:11
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATOPress Review June 15, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian authorities will continue indirect support of agricultural producers but not at a large scale, President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.
"Not a direct support but an indirect one, which is not prohibited within the WTO framework. Certainly, it will continue but there should not be expected a large-scale and direct support," the president said.
The food embargo will be canceled after sanctions against Russia are lifted, Putin said. "Our government extended sanctions until the end of this year - until December 31. We will look at development of relations with countries that imposed sanctions against our economy. Regarding the endless continuation of any restrictions - if our partners start lifting sanctions in respect of our economy, then we will also have to do so, otherwise we will face problems within the WTO framework," the President added.
There is a need to create a competitive environment on the Russian market that will work in the interests of consumers and limit food prices hike, Putin said. Russian producers should improve labor productivity and production efficiency. Then they will be in a more favorable situation versus Western competitors on account of lower logistical expenses, he added.
Vladimir Putin said that he would agree with the Chinese side on opening China’s market for Russian pork and poultry producers.
"Our domestic poultry and pork production covers actually all our needs. Moreover, we are now looking for sales markets," the Russian president said.
"I’m now negotiating with our Chinese friends so that they open China’s market for our pork and poultry producers," Putin said.
Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachyov earlier told TASS that Russia might start poultry deliveries to China until the end of 2017. The negotiations on the admission of Russian meat, including pork and poultry, to the Chinese market, are in their most active phase. The talks on Russian poultry supplies are proceeding at the fastest pace, he added.