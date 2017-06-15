Europe to reach gas consumption peak in coming decade — Russian Gas Society

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 15, 14:02
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:50
Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far EastMilitary & Defense June 15, 13:35
Russian diplomat hopes CNN’s staged clip of ash-covered Aleppo boy will be discreditedRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:26
Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'Society & Culture June 15, 13:26
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:24
Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon leading to rift in society — war veteransWorld June 15, 13:11
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATOPress Review June 15, 13:00
BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Natural gas consumption in Europe will continue growing and will reach its peak in the coming decade, President of the Russian Gas Society (RGS) Pavel Zavalny said on Thursday.
"Gas will continue playing an important role in Europe by 2035 and consumption will reach its peak in the coming decade," the expert said. The European nations may soon reach the level of 500 mln cubic meters per annum, he added.
It is important for Russia as a gas supplier "that Europe clearly determined and fixed rules of the game and adhere to them, without changing every time depending on the political situation," Zavalny said. The level of confidence and mutual understanding between exporters and consumers is not sufficient now, he said. "Maximum efforts should be undertaken to restore them," the expert added.