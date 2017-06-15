Europe to reach gas consumption peak in coming decade — Russian Gas Society

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Natural gas consumption in Europe will continue growing and will reach its peak in the coming decade, President of the Russian Gas Society (RGS) Pavel Zavalny said on Thursday.

"Gas will continue playing an important role in Europe by 2035 and consumption will reach its peak in the coming decade," the expert said. The European nations may soon reach the level of 500 mln cubic meters per annum, he added.

It is important for Russia as a gas supplier "that Europe clearly determined and fixed rules of the game and adhere to them, without changing every time depending on the political situation," Zavalny said. The level of confidence and mutual understanding between exporters and consumers is not sufficient now, he said. "Maximum efforts should be undertaken to restore them," the expert added.