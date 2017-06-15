Back to Main page
Belarus may place Eurobonds first time in six years

Business & Economy
June 15, 3:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Citi and Raiffeisenbank are to act as the organizers of the issue, while Belarus’ Bank of Development will act as a co-organizer

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Belarus may issue sovereign Eurobonds, according to a message for investors, which is obtained by TASS.

Citi and Raiffeisenbank are to act as the organizers of the issue, while Belarus’ Bank of Development will act as a co-organizer. The meetings with investors will start on June 19 in the US and Europe.

Belarus is considering a possibility to place two tranches of Eurobonds for 5 and 10 years respectively.

Last time Belrus entered the foreign capital market in 2011 by placing 7 years Eurobonds worth $800 mln.

Countries
Belarus
