Belarus may place Eurobonds first time in six years

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Belarus may issue sovereign Eurobonds, according to a message for investors, which is obtained by TASS.
Citi and Raiffeisenbank are to act as the organizers of the issue, while Belarus’ Bank of Development will act as a co-organizer. The meetings with investors will start on June 19 in the US and Europe.
Belarus is considering a possibility to place two tranches of Eurobonds for 5 and 10 years respectively.
Last time Belrus entered the foreign capital market in 2011 by placing 7 years Eurobonds worth $800 mln.