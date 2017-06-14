Fed Reserve’s decision on rate expectable, will not affect Russian economy - minister

What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessionsSociety & Culture June 14, 21:05
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike to key interest rate by 25 basic points to 1.0% to 1.25% was expectable and it will not wield any sizable impact on the Russian economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"The decision was expectable and it won’t affect the Russian economy, which is tolerant to fluctuations on the world markets of raw materials and capitals," he said. "Russia has favorable macroeconomic performance indicators, a solid balance of payments, and a steady budget."
"There are no risks of capital flight and the ruble remains attractive for investors, including the foreign ones," Siluanov said.