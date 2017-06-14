US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank has raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to 1-1.25%, the Federal Open Market Committee said Wednesday after the meeting.

Experts expected the Fed rate increase.

Bloomberg poll revealed that only five of one hundred economists surveyed expected the Fed to maintain the interest rate in the prior range of 0.75-1%. The rest of the surveyed experts predicted a rate hike by 25 basis points to 1-1.25%.

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously in March 2017 to 0.75-1% per annum and then kept it at the same level in May.