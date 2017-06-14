Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator

Business & Economy
June 14, 21:20 UTC+3

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously in March 2017 to 0.75-1% per annum and then kept it at the same level in May

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank has raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to 1-1.25%, the Federal Open Market Committee said Wednesday after the meeting.

Experts expected the Fed rate increase.

Bloomberg poll revealed that only five of one hundred economists surveyed expected the Fed to maintain the interest rate in the prior range of 0.75-1%. The rest of the surveyed experts predicted a rate hike by 25 basis points to 1-1.25%.

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously in March 2017 to 0.75-1% per annum and then kept it at the same level in May.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Free shipment: how timber gets to Arctic islands
3
What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessions
4
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship
5
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
6
Russia to orbit over 70 small satellites for first time
7
Some European countries ease EU’s attitude to Russia — analyst
TOP STORIES
Реклама