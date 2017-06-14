Russian antimonopoly watchdog: Apple has met service maintenance requirements

FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations CupSport June 14, 20:35
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Apple Rus, the Russia affiliate of US Apple, met the warning note of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on repair of iPhone smartphones in Russia, the antimonopoly regulator said on Wednesday.
FAS ordered Apple earlier to open an integrated service center in Russia until May 1. The US corporation opened authorized service centers capable of repairing damaged displays of iPhone smartphones in Russia in late April, Apple said earlier on its technical support website.
"The company promptly complied with the warning note of the FAS of Russia. A consumer has now an opportunity to receive a display replacement service, which is twice cheaper than replacing a phone by a new one," Deputy Head of FAS Andrei Kashevarov said in a comment. FAS is satisfied with the work completed by Apple Rus, he added.
The Russian antimonopoly regulator opened the case against Apple regarding the after-sales maintenance in December 2016.