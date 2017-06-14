Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian antimonopoly watchdog: Apple has met service maintenance requirements

Business & Economy
June 14, 19:50 UTC+3

The Russian antimonopoly regulator opened the case against Apple regarding the after-sales maintenance in December 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian anti-trust regulator finds Apple Rus guilty of fixing prices of iPhone 5,6

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Apple Rus, the Russia affiliate of US Apple, met the warning note of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on repair of iPhone smartphones in Russia, the antimonopoly regulator said on Wednesday.

FAS ordered Apple earlier to open an integrated service center in Russia until May 1. The US corporation opened authorized service centers capable of repairing damaged displays of iPhone smartphones in Russia in late April, Apple said earlier on its technical support website.

"The company promptly complied with the warning note of the FAS of Russia. A consumer has now an opportunity to receive a display replacement service, which is twice cheaper than replacing a phone by a new one," Deputy Head of FAS Andrei Kashevarov said in a comment. FAS is satisfied with the work completed by Apple Rus, he added.

The Russian antimonopoly regulator opened the case against Apple regarding the after-sales maintenance in December 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Some European countries ease EU’s attitude to Russia — analyst
2
Russia continues trials of new MC-21-300 airliner
3
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
4
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
5
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
6
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operation
7
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship
TOP STORIES
Реклама