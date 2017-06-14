Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian businessman asks court to recover $8,800 from oppositionist in defamation lawsuit

Business & Economy
June 14, 17:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The businessman demands that opposition leader Alexei Navalny deny the information that was made public in the Chaika documentary, which calls Sergei Mikhailov a crime boss

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian businessman Sergei Mikhailov has asked Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court to recover 500,000 rubles ($8,800) from opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation in a defamation lawsuit, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The plaintiff has asked the court to recover 250,000 rubles ($4,400) from each of the defendants, he also wants them to pay the court costs," press service said.

Read also
Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov

Russian billionaire Usmanov files lawsuit against opposition activist Navalny

The businessman demands that Navalny deny the information that was made public in the Chaika documentary released at chaika.navalny.com, which calls Mikhailov a crime boss. He also requested the court to declare this information as defamatory and false and rule that it should be removed from the website.

The Lyublinsky District Court is expected to hold a discussion concerning the lawsuit on June 29.

It is the second defamation lawsuit filed against Navalny. On May 31, the Lyublinsky District Court upheld Russian business magnate Alisher Usmanov’s lawsuit, ruling that Navalny’s statements about the plaintiff’s alleged involvement in corruption and his being convicted for rape should be deleted from the internet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
3
Some European countries ease EU’s attitude to Russia — analyst
4
National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstrip
5
Poll shows 85% of Ukrainians believe country gripped by chaos
6
Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in July
7
Russia to orbit over 70 small satellites for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама