IEA lowers forecast for world oil demand in 2017 by 100,000 barrels per day

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered the forecast of world oil demand in 2017 by 100,000 barrels per day against the May forecast to 97.8 mln barrels per day, according to the agency’s June report.

At the same time, the IEA continues to expect the world demand for oil in 2017 to grow by 1.3 mln barrels per day in relation to the indicator of 2016.

The June IEA report for the first time forecasts world oil demand in 2018. Thus, the IEA expects that world demand for oil in 2018 will grow by 1.4 mln barrels per day against the indicator of 2017 and will reach 99.27 mln barrels per day.

Against the backdrop of the IEA report, oil prices are remain at $48. Thus, the price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with August delivery on London’s ICE fell by 1.19% to $48.14 per barrel.