Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian State Duma’s committee adopts amendments to 2017 budget

Business & Economy
June 13, 21:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma adopted the bill on changes to 2017 federal budget in the first reading on June 9

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The State Duma (lower house of parliament) committee for budget and taxes has adopted a number of amendments to the draft law on changes to 2017 federal budget in the second reading.

Read also
Russia's finance minister Anton Siluanov

Russia’s 2017 budget deficit may be below forecast — finance minister

The Russian government initiated the majority of amendments approved by the committee. According to First Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko, the amendments are aimed at redistribution of funds already allocated inside budget divisions specified earlier.

The State Duma adopted the bill on changes to 2017 federal budget in the first reading on June 9. It implies a decrease in budget deficit to 2.1% of GDP, an increase of budget revenues to 14.679 trillion ($258 bln) rubles from earlier planned 13.488 trillion rubles, and an increase in expenditures from 16.241 trillion rubles to 16.603 trillion rubles ($291 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military exercise begins in South Ossetia
2
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans
3
Oil price plunge, policy of US authorities mentioned as key risks for Russian economy
4
Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’
5
Deputy PM slams Lithuania’s claims against NPP construction in Belarus
6
Vietnam seeks to boost relations with Russia
7
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама