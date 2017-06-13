Russian State Duma’s committee adopts amendments to 2017 budget

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The State Duma (lower house of parliament) committee for budget and taxes has adopted a number of amendments to the draft law on changes to 2017 federal budget in the second reading.
The Russian government initiated the majority of amendments approved by the committee. According to First Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko, the amendments are aimed at redistribution of funds already allocated inside budget divisions specified earlier.
The State Duma adopted the bill on changes to 2017 federal budget in the first reading on June 9. It implies a decrease in budget deficit to 2.1% of GDP, an increase of budget revenues to 14.679 trillion ($258 bln) rubles from earlier planned 13.488 trillion rubles, and an increase in expenditures from 16.241 trillion rubles to 16.603 trillion rubles ($291 bln).