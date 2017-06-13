Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus is interested in producing oil and gas in Russia

Business & Economy
June 13, 18:40 UTC+3 MINSK
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Belarus is interested in developing oil and gas fields in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia, Belarus settle oil and gas dispute

"We are interested in a field to be offered by the Russian party for development and production of oil and gas," the official said, cited by BelTA news agency.

Belorusneft oil company won a tender in Russia and holds a small field, Semashko said. "It is producing oil there - not much, about 110,000 tonnes, but the precedent takes place," he added.

Belorusneft also has a service company in Siberia, where 2,500 Belarus nationals are working on a rotation basis, the official said. "We have a technical level, we have competencies, and we are ready to work there," Semashko added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
2
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
3
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian ballet
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
Japan seeks to step up cooperation with Russian business
TOP STORIES
Реклама