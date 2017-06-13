Belarus is interested in producing oil and gas in Russia

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Belarus is interested in developing oil and gas fields in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday.
"We are interested in a field to be offered by the Russian party for development and production of oil and gas," the official said, cited by BelTA news agency.
Belorusneft oil company won a tender in Russia and holds a small field, Semashko said. "It is producing oil there - not much, about 110,000 tonnes, but the precedent takes place," he added.
Belorusneft also has a service company in Siberia, where 2,500 Belarus nationals are working on a rotation basis, the official said. "We have a technical level, we have competencies, and we are ready to work there," Semashko added.