Belarus is interested in producing oil and gas in Russia

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Belarus is interested in developing oil and gas fields in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday.

"We are interested in a field to be offered by the Russian party for development and production of oil and gas," the official said, cited by BelTA news agency.

Belorusneft oil company won a tender in Russia and holds a small field, Semashko said. "It is producing oil there - not much, about 110,000 tonnes, but the precedent takes place," he added.

Belorusneft also has a service company in Siberia, where 2,500 Belarus nationals are working on a rotation basis, the official said. "We have a technical level, we have competencies, and we are ready to work there," Semashko added.