Court to consider businessman’s suit against oppositionist Navalny

Business & Economy
June 13, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lyublinsky Court on June 29 will have a conversation on the suit on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation against Alexei Navalny and his anti-corruption fund, filed by Sergei Mikhailov, whom the oppositionist called in one of his fund’s films a crime boss, the court told TASS on Tuesday.

Russian tycoon wins defamation lawsuit against opposition activist

"The conversation is appointed for 10:00 Moscow time on June 29," the court’s representative said, refusing to reveal the suit’s details.

TASS has learned from a source, familiar with the situation, the suitor asks the court to confirm as damaging and untruthful the published information and to have it refuted and also withdrawn from the Internet resources.

This is not the first suit against Alexei Navalny on protection of honor and dignity. On May 31, Moscow’s Lyublinsky Court upheld a suit filed by businessman Alisher Usmanov and ordered to delete from the Internet or refute the statements concerning the plaintiff’s alleged involvement in corruption and his having been convicted for a rape. The court ordered Navalny to delete the relevant videos and text publications within a ten-day period and to publish corrections instead that should remain in place for no less than three months, the judge added.

TOP STORIES
