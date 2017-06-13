Back to Main page
Japanese business mission in service sector to visit Russian Far East

Business & Economy
June 13, 5:16 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The visit of the Japanese business mission will take place within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Far East Agency for Investment Promotion and JETRO

VLADIVOSTOK, June 13. /TASS/. Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is going to the Russian Far East for the first time with a business mission.

Representatives of 22 Japanese companies will visit trade enterprises in Khabarovsk and Vladivostok on June 14-17 - based on them Japanese companies plan to launch their branches, and hold a number of business meetings, according to the press service of the Ministry for Development of the Russian Far East .

"Japanese entrepreneurs will visit trade companies, which Japanese chains plan to use to launch their branches. It is planned to hold a number of meetings with representatives of Japanese enterprises that already operate in Russia and with local partners in support of the promotion of Japanese service enterprises (restaurant business, distribution, retail, beauty salons, educational services) to the markets of the Far East. <...> JETRO is organizing the business mission in service sector to Russia for the first time," the press service said.

The visit of the Japanese business mission will take place within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Far East Agency for Investment Promotion and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). The memorandum includes assistance to Japanese small and medium-sized businesses in implementation of investment projects in the Russian Far East and mutual promotion of goods on the market of the two countries.

