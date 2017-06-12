Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s trade representative says trade turnover with US may surge in 2017

Business & Economy
June 12, 3:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to Russia’s trade representative, more than 30% of foreign participants at the latest St. Petersburg International Economic Forum were American, 144 out of a total of 516 companies

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and the United States may substantially rise this year, the Russian trade representative in the U.S. Alexander Stadnik said Sunday.

"The results of the first quarter of this year show that the trade is gaining momentum. The growth rate is already 30% and more as compared to the previous period. This gives grounds to believe that business activity is increasing," he said.

"It is, of course, difficult to predict what we will have in the end of the year, but taking into the current trends, as well as the stabilization of prices, including those that depend on oil and gas prices, the results will be more significant than the results of 2016," Stadnik said, adding that the trade between the two states is gradually getting back to the pre-crisis level.

According to Russia’s trade representative, more than 30% of foreign participants at the latest St. Petersburg International Economic Forum were American, 144 out of a total of 516 companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over Crimea
2
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
3
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
4
Oil price plunge, policy of US authorities mentioned as key risks for Russian economy
5
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with Russia
6
New York legislators to visit Russia to make connections with colleagues in regions
7
Russia’s trade representative says trade turnover with US may surge in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама