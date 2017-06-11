Russia regrets EC wants to interfere with commercial gas projects - minister

ASTANA, June 11. /TASS/. Russia regrets the European Commission wants to interfere with relations between commercial companies in implementation of gas projects, Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told a ministerial conference and the eighth international forum on energy on Sunday.

"We see with regret the desire to interfere with the agreements between commercial companies and to decide future of key infrastructure projects without clear criteria," he said referring to gas projects.

The minister called a "dangerous preoccupation" the unilateral sanctions against energy companies - "financial, sectoral, which since recently are applied to suppliers of energy resources."

On Friday, an EC representative told reporters the European Commission (EC) requested a mandate to hold negotiations with Russia regarding construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The European Commission accepted today a request to the Council of the European Union to receive a mandate for negotiations with Russia on key principles regarding the Nord Stream 2 project," the representative said.

"The Commission asks the Council of Ministers [of EU countries] for a mandate to negotiate a special legal framework, which would take into account fundamental principles stemming from international and EU energy law," the EC said in a statement.

"We are seeking to obtain a Council mandate to negotiate with Russia a specific regime which will apply key principles of EU energy law to Nord Stream 2 to preserve the functioning of the European internal energy market," Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Ca·ete said:.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bcm. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.