Situation around Qatar not to affect OPEC deal - Saudi Arabia's minister

ASTANA, June 10. /TASS/. The diplomatic crisis around Qatar will not affect implementation of OPEC's deal on production cut, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih said on Saturday.

"I don't expect that diplomatic and political issues will have any impact the oil production agreement," he said.

Qatar is OPEC’s member, it participates in the production cut agreement. The country’s obligation is to lower the production by 30,000 barrels a day against the October level. At that time Qatar produced 646,000 barrels.

Energy Ministers of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan will discuss in Astana implementation of the agreement on the oil production cut, the Saudi Arabian minister added.

"There is no evidence that we have to make any adjustments now. We have just make an agreement two weeks ago," he said.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Khalid Al-Falih said in an interview with TASS that Kazakhstan promised to do everything possible to compensate for the growth of production from Kashagan field in order not to violate the terms of the agreement with OPEC. Earlier, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that Kazakhstan intends to discuss its quota in the agreement due to the expected growth in production in Kashagan field in September.