6,000 events to be held at Expo-2017 exposition - Kazakhstan’s president

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Six thousand different events will be held as part of the Expo-2017 international exposition in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the opening ceremony.

"Six thousand different events are planned in the Expo-2017 program. They will promote mutual understanding between countries, productive cooperation between science and businesses, society and acquaintance with the culture of Kazakhstan not only in Astana but throughout the country. We invite everyone interested to visit our regions, get acquainted with their unique nature and historical heritage," Nazarbayev said.

Kazakhstan’s president noted that the event involving the outstanding minds of our time will outline new ways for the development of mankind. "Millions of Kazakhstan’s citizens, hundreds of thousands of guests from all corners of the world will familiarize themselves with the outstanding achievements of world scientific and engineering thought," he noted.

The Expo-2017 international specialized exhibition titled "Future Energy" will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, with 115 countries and 22 international organizations confirming their participation. It is expected that more than 2 million people will be able to visit the exposition.