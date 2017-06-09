Russia’s Uralkali to discuss resumption of cooperation with Belarus - company

Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claimWorld June 09, 20:30
WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:23
Arctic rescuers help out boats, tankers and want radio back at seaBusiness & Economy June 09, 17:17
ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian fertilizers producer Uralkali is going to discuss resumption of cooperation with Belarus at the meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, Deputy Chairman of the Board Dmitry Mazepin said on Friday.
"The company is operating in a sustained way; social programs are implemented in full scope. The price potential [for potassium chloride - TASS] has not been utilized in full scope but we are working on this aspect, continue cooperating and holding talks with executives of Belarus companies," Mazepin said.
A meeting of the company management with the President of Belarus is scheduled on June 13, Mazepin said. "We will try once again to find a mutually beneficial solution" at this meeting, he said. "President of Sberbank was also invited to this meeting so that to find from his point of view a neutral financial decision suitable for both parties," he added.
In summer 2013 Uralkali withdrew from the Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), a joint trading venture with Belarus fertilizers producer Belaruskali. The decision of Uralkali to withdraw from the JV and change its strategy led to a collapse on the potash fertilizers market. The conflict around Uralkali eventually resulted in a change of majority shareholders of the Russian fertilizers producer.