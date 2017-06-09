Back to Main page
Russia’s Uralkali to discuss resumption of cooperation with Belarus - company

Business & Economy
June 09, 23:55 UTC+3 ASTANA

A meeting of the company management with the President of Belarus is scheduled on June 13, Mazepin said

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Russian fertilizers producer Uralkali is going to discuss resumption of cooperation with Belarus at the meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, Deputy Chairman of the Board Dmitry Mazepin said on Friday.

"The company is operating in a sustained way; social programs are implemented in full scope. The price potential [for potassium chloride - TASS] has not been utilized in full scope but we are working on this aspect, continue cooperating and holding talks with executives of Belarus companies," Mazepin said.

A meeting of the company management with the President of Belarus is scheduled on June 13, Mazepin said. "We will try once again to find a mutually beneficial solution" at this meeting, he said. "President of Sberbank was also invited to this meeting so that to find from his point of view a neutral financial decision suitable for both parties," he added.

In summer 2013 Uralkali withdrew from the Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), a joint trading venture with Belarus fertilizers producer Belaruskali. The decision of Uralkali to withdraw from the JV and change its strategy led to a collapse on the potash fertilizers market. The conflict around Uralkali eventually resulted in a change of majority shareholders of the Russian fertilizers producer.

