Russian budget reaches highest resistance to oil price volatility in 2017

TASS chief points to media’s social responsibility as benchmark of professionalismBusiness & Economy June 09, 14:09
Thousands evacuated from business center after fire near Moscow railway stationWorld June 09, 14:07
New Zealand’s football squad arrives in Russia for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 09, 13:36
Secretary General says SCO becoming key Eurasian institutionBusiness & Economy June 09, 13:21
British election’s outcome may postpone Brexit — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 13:19
Press review: China pipeline talks on thin ice and keys to ending diplomatic property spatPress Review June 09, 13:00
India and Pakistan join SCOWorld June 09, 12:39
Putin warns IS plans to destabilize southern Russia and Central AsiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 11:59
Russia tests cruise missile defense systemsMilitary & Defense June 09, 11:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s budget has reached the highest level of resistance to the oil price volatility and international environment over the past nine years in 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Friday.
"We see the so-called non-oil and gas budget deficit going down, which demonstrates the resistance of the budget to various fluctuations related to international environment," he said.
According to Siluanov, the share of non-oil and gas deficit is going to drop 0.6 percentage points to 8.4% of GDP, the lowest level over the past nine years.
The Minister added that the share of oil and gas revenues will be slightly lower in 2017 compared with previous years - around 40% of all federal budget revenues.