Russian company to start wheat supplies to Syria this year

MAIKOP, June 8. /TASS/. Adygea-based Adyg-Yurak company plans to start Russian wheat deliveries to Syria this year, chief executive of the company Aslan Panesh told TASS on Thursday.

"Adyg-Yurak plans to start exporting Russian wheat grown in Crimea, Krasnodar Region and Adygeya to Syria already in August - September. The first lot of the new harvest will be about 200,000 tonnes and total volume of wheat exported to Syria under the contract will be 1-1.2 mln tonnes in total in this and the next year," Panesh said.

It was reported earlier the company also imported the first lot of tomatoes from Syria via Novorossiysk port on the Black Sea and plans to deliver over 6,000 tonnes of vegetable and fruit to Russia by the end of this year.