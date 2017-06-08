Back to Main page
Russian antimonopoly regulator to consider case against Microsoft on July 24

Business & Economy
June 08, 11:22 UTC+3

Russian antivirus software developer Kaspersky Lab has applied to the EC and the Federal Cartel Office with the request to check compliance of Microsoft's actions with antitrust laws

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will consider the case of alleged abuse of dominating position for the Windows operating system by Microsoft, press service of the regulator told TASS on Thursday.

European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about Microsoft

The case was opened at the request of Russian antivirus software developer Kaspersky Lab, which has recently filed a similar complaint to the European Commission.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kaspersky Lab applied to the EC and the Federal Cartel Office (Germany) with the request to check compliance of Microsoft's actions with antitrust laws, an official with the company told TASS.

According to Kaspersky Lab, the complaint concerns Microsoft’s abuse of the dominant position on the market of operating systems for computers and unfair competition on the market for anti-virus solutions threats. With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft began to create obstacles for competing manufacturers of security solutions and in various ways to push users to abandon third-party software in favor of Windows Defender, the company’s press service said. These actions of Microsoft lead to a decrease in the level of protection of users, limiting their choice and caused financial losses among both users and manufacturers of security applications, the press service noted.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS, Windows 10 was developed with a focus on support of continuing security of users and meets requirements of the Russian competition law, the company said.

