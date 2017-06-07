Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rusnano to invest up to $140 mln in recycling

Business & Economy
June 07, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Chubais, Rusnano will construct waste recycling plants

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s technology investment group Rusnano plans to set up a consortium to turn waste into energy within the investment project called First ecological fund together with the state-owned corporation Rostec, Chairman of Executive Board Anatoly Chubais told TASS, adding that Rusnano may invest up to 8 bln rubles ($140 mln) in the project.

Read also

Italy eyeing wind power projects in Russia

"Potentially, Rusnano will invest up to 8 billion rubles in the First ecological fund, while Rostec will come up with the amount (of its investment - TASS) in the near future. Hopefully we will get to the signing of an agreement within two-three months, and we plan to launch the construction of the first site by the end of the year," he said.

According to Chubais, Rusnano will construct waste recycling plants.

"Some sites will be located in the Moscow Region, one site will be in Tatarstan. Potentially, the issue is about the construction of 4-5 plants with the capacity of each of them exceeding that of the existing Russian waste recycling plants taken together," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rusnano
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
2
Russia plans 5 Proton-M carrier rocket launches in 2017
3
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terror
4
Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jets
5
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
6
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8
7
Ministry says Russia outperforms US in destroying ISIS energy infrastructure
TOP STORIES
Реклама