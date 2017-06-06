Situation with Qatar does not interfere with OPEC deal implementation — energy minister

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar by a number of Arab nations does not interfere with implementation of the oil production limiting agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"Implementation of the agreement should continue. From our point of view, nothing prevents that," Novak said.

The minister refrained from commenting on the impact of the situation on oil prices. The monitoring committee of the agreement will hold the meeting in July, Novak said.

The diplomatic crisis in relations between Qatar and certain other countries will not affect progress in implementation of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreement on oil production cut, the Russian Energy Ministry said earlier.