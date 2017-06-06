Situation with Qatar does not interfere with OPEC deal implementation — energy minister

US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in SyriaMilitary & Defense June 06, 22:02
Russian scientists conclude bears eat wood as vitamin supplementScience & Space June 06, 20:28
Russia opens visa-free entry to Confederations Cup fans on June 7Sport June 06, 19:56
Russian Baltic Fleet to involve aircraft and warships for advanced frigate’s trialsMilitary & Defense June 06, 19:40
Lavrov shows phone with Spartak logotype to answer question about favourite football clubRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 19:10
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appealRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 18:30
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant watersMilitary & Defense June 06, 17:57
European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about MicrosoftBusiness & Economy June 06, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar by a number of Arab nations does not interfere with implementation of the oil production limiting agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.
"Implementation of the agreement should continue. From our point of view, nothing prevents that," Novak said.
The minister refrained from commenting on the impact of the situation on oil prices. The monitoring committee of the agreement will hold the meeting in July, Novak said.
The diplomatic crisis in relations between Qatar and certain other countries will not affect progress in implementation of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreement on oil production cut, the Russian Energy Ministry said earlier.