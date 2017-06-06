US ready to cooperate with Russia in business that is not sanctioned — ambassador

Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appealRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 18:30
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant watersMilitary & Defense June 06, 17:57
European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about MicrosoftBusiness & Economy June 06, 17:44
Moscow hopes US will stop obsessing over anti-Russia hype — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
Some 200 Russian football fans banned from 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matchesSport June 06, 16:59
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 16:50
Lavrov: EU attempts to shift blame for its problems by accusing RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 16:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Washington follows the sanctions imposed against Russia, but seeks to cooperate on initiatives that are not under sanctions, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said at a round-table conference with representatives of Russian media outlets.
"...we saw a number of CEOs and other senior officers ... really good discussions," the ambassador said about his recent visit to St. Petersburg for the International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "We follow the sanctions very carefully. If the business is not sanctioned, we try to … support those businesses," he said.
During his two-day trip to St Petersburg, Tefft met with the US business community. He also attended the SPIEF as participant, but did not address the forum. Like in previous years, the US government delegation from Washington did not attend the forum.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events were united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS was the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS was the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.