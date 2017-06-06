Back to Main page
Back to Main page
US ready to cooperate with Russia in business that is not sanctioned — ambassador

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During his two-day trip to St Petersburg, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft met with the US business community

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Washington follows the sanctions imposed against Russia, but seeks to cooperate on initiatives that are not under sanctions, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said at a round-table conference with representatives of Russian media outlets.

More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017

"...we saw a number of CEOs and other senior officers ... really good discussions," the ambassador said about his recent visit to St. Petersburg for the International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "We follow the sanctions very carefully. If the business is not sanctioned, we try to … support those businesses," he said.

During his two-day trip to St Petersburg, Tefft met with the US business community. He also attended the SPIEF as participant, but did not address the forum. Like in previous years, the US government delegation from Washington did not attend the forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events were united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS was the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS was the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

