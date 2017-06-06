Russian tourist inflow to Montenegro down 20%

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The number of Russians visiting Montenegro has reduced after the country joined NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, addressing students at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

"We can’t let it (anti-Russian statements made by Montenegro’s authorities) go unnoticed," Lavrov said. "I have heard that the Russian tourist inflow to Montenegro has already decreased by 20%," he added. "We just warn our tourists that hatred against Russia has gone off the charts there. This happened before in many European countries, when our citizens were seized and sent overseas… this is a fact that needs to be taken into consideration," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to him, "in this regard, Montenegro is not a safe place right now."