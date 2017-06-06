Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian tourist inflow to Montenegro down 20%

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:37 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The number of Russian tourists has decreased after Montenegro joined NATO

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

NATO membership forced upon Montenegro in exchange for Russophobia — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The number of Russians visiting Montenegro has reduced after the country joined NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, addressing students at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

"We can’t let it (anti-Russian statements made by Montenegro’s authorities) go unnoticed," Lavrov said. "I have heard that the Russian tourist inflow to Montenegro has already decreased by 20%," he added. "We just warn our tourists that hatred against Russia has gone off the charts there. This happened before in many European countries, when our citizens were seized and sent overseas… this is a fact that needs to be taken into consideration," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to him, "in this regard, Montenegro is not a safe place right now."

Read also

Montenegro becomes 29th NATO member state

Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membership

Russian senator says Montenegro to get choke collar, no umbrella from NATO

Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO

Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
2
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea
3
Russia’s top diplomat blasts Dutch-led probe of MH17 crash for lack of transparency
4
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand
7
Foreign borrowers request Russia to restructure debt — finance minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама