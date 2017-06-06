Russia may see refining growth as of 2017 year-end — Energy Ministry

Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appealRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 18:30
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant watersMilitary & Defense June 06, 17:57
European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about MicrosoftBusiness & Economy June 06, 17:44
Moscow hopes US will stop obsessing over anti-Russia hype — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
Some 200 Russian football fans banned from 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matchesSport June 06, 16:59
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 16:50
Lavrov: EU attempts to shift blame for its problems by accusing RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 16:46
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia may see oil refining growth for the first time in three years as of 2017 year-end, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told TASS on Tuesday.
"This is an open question. We have 1.8% growth to date," the official said responding to a question regarding the refining growth possibility.
Crude distillation in Russia will contract by 1.8% year-on-year in 2017 to 280 mln tonnes, the Energy Ministry said earlier. Russia refined 285.2 mln tonnes of oil last year.
The Energy Ministry continues viewing measures to stimulate oil refining that suffered most from the price drop and changes in the oil export duty, Molodtsov told TASS earlier in an interview.