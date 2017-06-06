Russia may see refining growth as of 2017 year-end — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia may see oil refining growth for the first time in three years as of 2017 year-end, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told TASS on Tuesday.

"This is an open question. We have 1.8% growth to date," the official said responding to a question regarding the refining growth possibility.

Crude distillation in Russia will contract by 1.8% year-on-year in 2017 to 280 mln tonnes, the Energy Ministry said earlier. Russia refined 285.2 mln tonnes of oil last year.

The Energy Ministry continues viewing measures to stimulate oil refining that suffered most from the price drop and changes in the oil export duty, Molodtsov told TASS earlier in an interview.