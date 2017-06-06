Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may see refining growth as of 2017 year-end — Energy Ministry

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:04 UTC+3

The Energy Ministry continues viewing measures to stimulate oil refining

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia may see oil refining growth for the first time in three years as of 2017 year-end, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde

Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief

"This is an open question. We have 1.8% growth to date," the official said responding to a question regarding the refining growth possibility.

Crude distillation in Russia will contract by 1.8% year-on-year in 2017 to 280 mln tonnes, the Energy Ministry said earlier. Russia refined 285.2 mln tonnes of oil last year.

The Energy Ministry continues viewing measures to stimulate oil refining that suffered most from the price drop and changes in the oil export duty, Molodtsov told TASS earlier in an interview.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
2
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea
3
Russia’s top diplomat blasts Dutch-led probe of MH17 crash for lack of transparency
4
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand
7
Foreign borrowers request Russia to restructure debt — finance minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама