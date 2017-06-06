Transport space of EAEU nations to be common since 2025

SOCHI, June 6. /TASS/. The transport space of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-nations will become common since 2025, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Transport and, in particular, air space [of the EAEU - TASS] will become common by 2025," Sokolov said.

The EAEU roadmap covers all participants in the EAEU, Deputy Transport Minister Valeriy Okulov said in his turn. Activities stipulated by the roadmap will cover tariffs on use of airspace and airport services and measures related to lifting of restrictions in air traffic.

"The task was set that the deadline will be in 2025 and existing restrictions should be eliminated by that time," the official said.