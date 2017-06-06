Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transport space of EAEU nations to be common since 2025

Business & Economy
June 06, 17:17 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, June 6. /TASS/. The transport space of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-nations will become common since 2025, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Eurasian Economic Union, India to start negotiations on free trade zone

Dialogue between Eurasian Economic Union and EU crucial for developing projects in Europe

Eurasian Economic Union, Iran may reach free trade zone agreement by fall

China praises Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road Economic Belt integration project

Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-states

"Transport and, in particular, air space [of the EAEU - TASS] will become common by 2025," Sokolov said.

The EAEU roadmap covers all participants in the EAEU, Deputy Transport Minister Valeriy Okulov said in his turn. Activities stipulated by the roadmap will cover tariffs on use of airspace and airport services and measures related to lifting of restrictions in air traffic.

"The task was set that the deadline will be in 2025 and existing restrictions should be eliminated by that time," the official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
2
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea
3
Russia’s top diplomat blasts Dutch-led probe of MH17 crash for lack of transparency
4
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand
7
Foreign borrowers request Russia to restructure debt — finance minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама