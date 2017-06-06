Foreign borrowers request Russia to restructure debt — finance minister

Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A number of foreign borrowers requested the Russian Finance Ministry to postpone repayment of debts totaling 117 bln rubles ($6.6 bln), minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday in the State Duma.
"Certain foreign borrowers approached us with a proposal on restructuring and postponement of debt repayment to the Russian Federation, which reduced sources to fund the budget deficit. Reduction from these sources totaled 117 bln rubles ($6.6 bln)," the minister said.
The Russian Government earlier approved amendments to the federal budget for this year and for the planned period of 2018-2019.
According to amendments drafted by the Finance Ministry, Russian budget deficit will be reduced to 2.1% of GDP verses 3.2% earlier. Budget revenues are expected to grow to 14.6 trillion rubles ($828.1 bln) in 2017.