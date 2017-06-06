Back to Main page
Court brings Bashkortostan as coplaintiff to Rosneft lawsuit against Sistema

Business & Economy
June 06, 10:21 UTC+3
UFA, June 6. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan granted the petition of the Ministry of Land and Property Relation of Bashkortostan to join Russia’s oil major Rosneft lawsuit against investment giant Sistema as a coplaintiff, TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court decided to grant the petition," the judge said.

