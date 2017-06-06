Ford Motor plans to expand Russian business

All arrested as part of London attack investigation released without chargeWorld June 06, 1:42
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-endMilitary & Defense June 05, 21:44
Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 21:03
Montenegro becomes 29th NATO member stateWorld June 05, 20:46
Moscow subway to host ‘Table Football’ contests ahead of 2017 Confederations CupSport June 05, 20:10
Total CEO: 'New projects in Russia is our long-term strategy'Business & Economy June 05, 19:50
Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 18:51
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expectedRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 18:17
Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politicsWorld June 05, 17:49
WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The U.S. car manufacturing corporation Ford Motor plans to expand its Russian business, according to its Chairman, chief executive officer, and president, William Ford.
"We still have a lot of plans in Russia. We didn't pull out, as you know. We feel very good about our operation there," he said.
When asked whether the company is still mulling Russian-based production of components to be supplied to European markets, he said: "We're still looking at it.".