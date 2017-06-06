Ford Motor plans to expand Russian business

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The U.S. car manufacturing corporation Ford Motor plans to expand its Russian business, according to its Chairman, chief executive officer, and president, William Ford.

"We still have a lot of plans in Russia. We didn't pull out, as you know. We feel very good about our operation there," he said.

When asked whether the company is still mulling Russian-based production of components to be supplied to European markets, he said: "We're still looking at it.".