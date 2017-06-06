Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ford Motor plans to expand Russian business

Business & Economy
June 06, 3:54 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We still have a lot of plans in Russia. We didn't pull out, as you know. We feel very good about our operation there," chief executive officer, and president, William Ford said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The U.S. car manufacturing corporation Ford Motor plans to expand its Russian business, according to its Chairman, chief executive officer, and president, William Ford.

"We still have a lot of plans in Russia. We didn't pull out, as you know. We feel very good about our operation there," he said.

When asked whether the company is still mulling Russian-based production of components to be supplied to European markets, he said: "We're still looking at it.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert
2
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
3
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected
4
Russian Olympic champs Sotnikova, Lipnitskaya to miss 2017 ISU World Figure Skating series
5
Serbia-Russia relations progress to strategic partnership level, says Foreign Ministry
6
Montenegro becomes 29th NATO member state
7
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама