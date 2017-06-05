Novatek decides to abandon plans to produce gas in Eastern Siberia

Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:49
Number of questions for Putin’s Q&A session already exceeds 100,000Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:34
Kremlin says information on chemical provocations in Syria helped avoid some incidentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:28
FIFA closely monitors Qatar’s preparations for 2022 World CupSport June 05, 14:19
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 13:30
Lavrov blasts claims that de-escalation zones are blueprint for Syria’s breakupRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 13:20
Press review: Moscow’s aid to Manila in crushing IS and Russia’s road to digital economyPress Review June 05, 13:00
Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’Society & Culture June 05, 12:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Novatek has revised its production plans in Eastern Siberia and is no longer planning to buy assets there due to low profitability of production, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.
"We see our future on the Gydan Peninsula and the Yamal Peninsula, we do not consider Eastern Siberia yet. We are looking at some additional opportunities in the area of ·· our current presence, I think we will make acquisitions this year," he said.
In addition, he noted that the company refused to participate in projects in Yakutia, that it considered earlier.
"This was not a strategic decision, we estimated the cost of entering the new region to start operations there," Mikhelson added.
However, he did not rule out that in the future, Novatek could enter foreign markets in other regions of Russia.