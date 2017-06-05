Saudi Arabia shows interest in Sibur projects

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is interested in participating in the petrochemical projects of Sibur, one of the main shareholders of the company Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.
"There is an interest in Sibur as one of the world's largest petrochemical companies, and the delegation of Saudi Arabia got acquainted with Sibur projects," he said.
According to him, the company and Saudi Arabia plan to consider a joint project on rubber production, roughly similar to the one currently developed by Sibur and Reliance in India.
Mikhelson added that the parties discussed joint projects with Novatek. "I told about the plans of Novatek, we discussed the possibilities of our cooperation and invited them to consider participation in our promising projects," Mikhelson said.