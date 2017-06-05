Russia's Novatek plans to participate in new auctions for Yamal fields

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Novatek is going to participate in new auctions for Yamal fields and plans to file a corresponding application, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.
"I think we will participate. I believe this is a serious opportunity to increase our reserves," he said.
Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergey Donskoy said earlier that Rosnedra is preparing a draft government order to hold this year's auction for Zapadno-Seyakhinskoye and Verkhnetiuteyskoye fields in the eastern part of the Yamal Peninsula. The volume of gas reserves is estimated at 206.4 bln cubic meters.