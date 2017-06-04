Russia may start using big data when working with open data - minister

Six people died in terrorist acts in London - policeWorld June 04, 6:59
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Open Government plans a transition to using big data technologies when handling open data, Russia’s Minister for Open Government Affairs Mikhail Abyzov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday.
"We have very ambitious plans for the future related to transition from work with open data to usage of big data technologies. Proposals and main concepts have been prepared by now," Abyzov said. "We need to implement a new format, a format of digital government and digital economy, which will be the next stage of developing this direction," he added.
Over five thousand open data sets are currently present in the Internet, "which led to appearance of hundreds of mobile services and applications used by businessmen and lay people," the minister said.