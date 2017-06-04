Legalization of cryptocurrencies to simplify startups financing - Ethereum

Six people died in terrorist acts in London - policeWorld June 04, 6:59
Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-AssadWorld June 03, 23:20
Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 19:06
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development MinisterBusiness & Economy June 03, 17:58
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)Business & Economy June 03, 16:11
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC dealBusiness & Economy June 03, 15:18
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025Military & Defense June 03, 14:52
Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017Business & Economy June 03, 14:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Rollout of blockchain technologies and legalization of cryptocurrencies will help to tackle the problem of funding shortage for startups, Supervisory Board Member of Ethereum Fund Vladislav Martynov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday.
"I am confident legalization of ICO [Initial Coin Offer - initial offering of cryptocurrencies on a crypto-exchange - TASS] will help to solve one of the most challenging problems of Russian startups - investments shortage problem. From my point of view, it is much more efficient than direct state funding of the innovative economy development," Martynov said.
Legalization of virtual money will also improve financial security of Russia, he said. "We are depending on SWIFT now, on global payment institutions. Our dependence will be smaller when we will have "crypto-ruble" and an absolutely new global system of mutual settlements, with China thinking about developing its counterpart," Martynov added.
Ethereum - is an open platform for development of blockchain technology-based decentralized online services operating on the basis of smart contracts.