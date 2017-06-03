Back to Main page
Avtovaz signs agreements with taxi operators Yandex, Uber on using its vehicles

Business & Economy
June 03, 16:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"First of all we want Lada cars to be presented in taxi fleets. We are happy to sign agreements with Yandex Taxi and Uber, so this is already on the way," Avtovaz CEO Nicolas Maure told TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The largest Russian automaker Avtovaz signed agreements with taxi operators Yandex Taxi and Uber on using the company’s vehicles, Avtovaz CEO Nicolas Maure told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF-2017).

"First of all we want Lada cars to be presented in taxi fleets. We are happy to sign agreements with Yandex Taxi and Uber, so this is already on the way," Maure told TASS.

Maure said earlier that the new state support measures will help Avtovaz develop its share of sales in the taxi fleets, especially in regard to gas engine vehicles, which the company is currently launching. Maure noted that Vesta model would be the first gas engine car, which would be well suited for this business.

In mid-May, Avtovaz and Yandex Taxi signed a partnership agreement on authorization of LADA Vesta and LADA XRAY to work in Yandex Taxi system in all regions of Russia.

Yandex Raxi is the largest taxi aggregator in Russia. Yandex revenue in the taxi services segment amounted to 2.3 bln rubles ($40.62 mln) 2016. Yandex Taxi is available in 46 cities of six countries - Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine.

Uber is an online taxi service operating in more than 500 cities in almost 80 countries.

