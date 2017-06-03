French court to consider unfreezing Roscosmos assets on June 29

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The French Court of Appeal will consider unfreezing assets of the Russian space agency Roscosmos at a session on June 29, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said.

"The upper instance court session is set for June 29. We hope for a positive verdict," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The French authorities have earlier blocked about 300 million euro on accounts of Europe’s Arianespace company. The assets involved Roscosmos funds that were due for its services, including the delivery of Soyuz carrier rockets for launches from the Kourou space center in French Guiana for the European Space Agency.