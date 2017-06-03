French court to consider unfreezing Roscosmos assets on June 29

US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — PutinWorld June 03, 2:14
WRAP: Second day of St. Petersburg forum addresses Russian-US ties, hoax news issueBusiness & Economy June 03, 1:42
UN Security Council expands sanctions on North KoreaWorld June 03, 1:17
TASS chief calls for joint effort against hoax newsSociety & Culture June 02, 23:48
Russia to cut contribution to Council of Europe by third donated to PACERussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 23:43
Fifth reactor at India's Kudankulam NPP to be launched in 2024, sixth — in 2025Business & Economy June 02, 23:16
Russia eyes intensive cooperation with AustriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 21:57
Moscow’s legendary stadium granted commissioning permit ahead of 2018 World CupSport June 02, 19:39
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatizationBusiness & Economy June 02, 19:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The French Court of Appeal will consider unfreezing assets of the Russian space agency Roscosmos at a session on June 29, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said.
"The upper instance court session is set for June 29. We hope for a positive verdict," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The French authorities have earlier blocked about 300 million euro on accounts of Europe’s Arianespace company. The assets involved Roscosmos funds that were due for its services, including the delivery of Soyuz carrier rockets for launches from the Kourou space center in French Guiana for the European Space Agency.