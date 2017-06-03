Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French court to consider unfreezing Roscosmos assets on June 29

Business & Economy
June 03, 4:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"We hope for a positive verdict," the Roscosmos chief said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The French Court of Appeal will consider unfreezing assets of the Russian space agency Roscosmos at a session on June 29, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said.

Read also

Russia expects overseas state assets freed up after Dutch court Yukos verdict

"The upper instance court session is set for June 29. We hope for a positive verdict," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The French authorities have earlier blocked about 300 million euro on accounts of Europe’s Arianespace company. The assets involved Roscosmos funds that were due for its services, including the delivery of Soyuz carrier rockets for launches from the Kourou space center in French Guiana for the European Space Agency.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted
2
WRAP: Second day of St. Petersburg forum addresses Russian-US ties, hoax news issue
3
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
4
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
5
US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — Putin
6
UN Security Council expands sanctions on North Korea
7
Putin jokes about climate change, US hegemony at St. Petersburg forum
TOP STORIES
Реклама