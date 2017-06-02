Back to Main page
Foreign businessmen note good investment climate in Russia at meeting with Putin

Business & Economy
June 02, 21:42 UTC+3
Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrels

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Foreign investors noted good investment climate in Russia and spoke about the need of further predictability of the situation at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

Fiscal policy matters were not reviewed at the meeting, the minister said.

"Tax matters were not highlighted; predictability of the overall situation in Russia was merely mentioned," Siluanov said.

The issue of improvements in current projects was raised by businessmen at the meeting with the Russian President, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The talks were mostly about ideas the business has in terms of improving projects and areas implemented and dealt with, rather than about problems," Manturov said.

