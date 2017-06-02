Foreign businessmen note good investment climate in Russia at meeting with Putin

Russia eyes intensive cooperation with AustriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 21:57
Moscow’s legendary stadium granted commissioning permit ahead of 2018 World CupSport June 02, 19:39
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatizationBusiness & Economy June 02, 19:22
Putin jokes about climate change, US hegemony at St. Petersburg forumRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 19:11
Greenhouse gas emissions reach limits posing risk to world’s energy systemSociety & Culture June 02, 18:55
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:42
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:34
Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018Business & Economy June 02, 18:26
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Foreign investors noted good investment climate in Russia and spoke about the need of further predictability of the situation at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.
Fiscal policy matters were not reviewed at the meeting, the minister said.
"Tax matters were not highlighted; predictability of the overall situation in Russia was merely mentioned," Siluanov said.
The issue of improvements in current projects was raised by businessmen at the meeting with the Russian President, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"The talks were mostly about ideas the business has in terms of improving projects and areas implemented and dealt with, rather than about problems," Manturov said.