Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dates for launch of Indian nuclear power plant's units announced

Business & Economy
June 02, 21:20 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

India and Russia chose most feasible site for building new nuclear power plant

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Commissioning of the fifth and sixth power units of the Indian Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) is slated for 2024 and 2025, President of the Atomstroyexport (affiliated in Rosatom) Group of Companies Valery Limarenko told TASS on Friday, reaffirming that the agreement on the construction of these two reactors was signed on June 1 in the format of the SPIEF-2017.

"Overall generating capacity of the two reactors is up to 2 gigawatts. The fifth reactor will be commissioned in 2024, while the sixth reactor - in 2025," he said.

In his words, Rosatom (Russian Atomic Energy State Corporation) hopes for closer cooperation with Indian companies in the process of the third stage at the Kudankulam NPP.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosatom
Topics
Nuclear energy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
2
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement
3
Russia eyes intensive cooperation with Austria
4
Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failed
5
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
6
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
TOP STORIES
Реклама