Putin says Russian government tries to create favorable conditions for business

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2 / TASS /. Russian authorities endeavor to create favorable conditions for business, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with chief executives of largest foreign companies and associations within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are doing a lot to create favorable business climate, create conditions of macroeconomic nature and sustainable economic development in the first instance," the president said.

Russia is developing a stable social system, which will do work of the business in Russia "beneficial and comfortable," he said.

The SPIEF is a good floor to share opinions and experience among business representatives, Putin added.

Industrial output

Vladimir Putin stated that industrial output in Russia was growing at 2.7% to 2.9% at present.

#StPetersburg: #SPIEF plenary meeting https://t.co/tSsFNHsu6i pic.twitter.com/CERKEiA2QK — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) 2 June 2017

Judging from the volumes of cargo haulage at railways and the volumes of electric power consumption, the indicator may be higher than that.

Putin recalled that economic growth of 0.4% was registered in Russia at the end of last year. In the first quarter of this year, it was already 0.5. percent. In April, the indicator went up to 1.4%