Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Russian government tries to create favorable conditions for business

Business & Economy
June 02, 20:20 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2 / TASS /. Russian authorities endeavor to create favorable conditions for business, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with chief executives of largest foreign companies and associations within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Read also
IMF chief Christine Lagarde

IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'

"We are doing a lot to create favorable business climate, create conditions of macroeconomic nature and sustainable economic development in the first instance," the president said.

Russia is developing a stable social system, which will do work of the business in Russia "beneficial and comfortable," he said.

The SPIEF is a good floor to share opinions and experience among business representatives, Putin added. 

Industrial output

Vladimir Putin stated that industrial output in Russia was growing at 2.7% to 2.9% at present.

Judging from the volumes of cargo haulage at railways and the volumes of electric power consumption, the indicator may be higher than that.

Putin recalled that economic growth of 0.4% was registered in Russia at the end of last year. In the first quarter of this year, it was already 0.5. percent. In April, the indicator went up to 1.4%

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin jokes about climate change, US hegemony at St. Petersburg forum
2
Russia’s Central Bank to develop national cryptocurrency
3
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'
4
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
5
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement
6
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics
7
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad
TOP STORIES
Реклама