Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
BP ready to buy gas from Rosneft starting 2019

Business & Economy
June 02, 19:55 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. UK-based BP is ready to buy natural gas from Russian oil and gas major Rosneft starting from 2019 after receiving an authorization from Russian government authorities, Chief Executive Officer of the company Robert Dudley told TASS on Friday.

"I think, of course an agreement to purchase a significant amount of gas happens according to regulations, but we will be ready," Dudley said.

BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization

