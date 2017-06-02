Back to Main page
Arctic region plans limiting natural resources’ production in the north

Business & Economy
June 02, 15:03 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory will organize in Taimyr (the region’s north) special natural zones, where production of natural resources will be limited, the region’s Governor Viktor Tolokonsky told reporters during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"Coal is produced on Dikson, in Khatanga two oil companies are working - Rosneft and Lukoil, the port infrastructures are developed actively," he said. "I am not against it, but at the same time, we now on Taimyr will organize special environmental natural zones, where even in case of interest to oil we shall say - no, here are certain limitations."

The governor continued, saying in 2016 investments in the territory’s capital made 420 billion rubles (about $7.4 billion), which is 27% of the Gross Regional Product.

"This is a very good level," the region’s governor said, adding the local authorities limited inflow of the investments, which affect the ecology. "In some cases we are limiting the investments; for example in Krasnoyarsk we did not permit new industrial facilities, which require sanitary-ecology zones."

The 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3. The forum is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.

TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

