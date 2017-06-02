Arctic region plans limiting natural resources’ production in the north

Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failedWorld June 02, 15:56
South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian ArmyMilitary & Defense June 02, 15:44
Global scientific team reveal how water droplets line up to form fog, steam and cloudsScience & Space June 02, 15:08
Putin sets out to ensure mass digital literacy in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 02, 15:07
Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrelsBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:54
Russia expects no other countries to exit Paris climate deal after US decisionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:34
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspectiveBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:33
Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:18
Comet V2 Johnson headed towards Earth to be visible in MoscowScience & Space June 02, 14:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory will organize in Taimyr (the region’s north) special natural zones, where production of natural resources will be limited, the region’s Governor Viktor Tolokonsky told reporters during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
"Coal is produced on Dikson, in Khatanga two oil companies are working - Rosneft and Lukoil, the port infrastructures are developed actively," he said. "I am not against it, but at the same time, we now on Taimyr will organize special environmental natural zones, where even in case of interest to oil we shall say - no, here are certain limitations."
The governor continued, saying in 2016 investments in the territory’s capital made 420 billion rubles (about $7.4 billion), which is 27% of the Gross Regional Product.
"This is a very good level," the region’s governor said, adding the local authorities limited inflow of the investments, which affect the ecology. "In some cases we are limiting the investments; for example in Krasnoyarsk we did not permit new industrial facilities, which require sanitary-ecology zones."
The 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3. The forum is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.
TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.