Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Finance Ministry forecasts average oil price in 2018 at $40 per barrel

Business & Economy
June 02, 14:17 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The average oil price in 2018 will fall to $40 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"Yes, it will be some $40 (per barrel," he told reporters at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also

Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
2
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspective
3
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold War
4
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceport
5
Blockchain technology may be widely used in Russia only within 7-10 years
6
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
7
Putin to filmmaker Oliver Stone: Snowden no traitor, but should have resigned
TOP STORIES
Реклама