Russian Finance Ministry forecasts average oil price in 2018 at $40 per barrel

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The average oil price in 2018 will fall to $40 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
"Yes, it will be some $40 (per barrel," he told reporters at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.