Russia’s oil exports to grow to 257 mln tonnes in 2017

Business & Economy
June 02, 12:14 UTC+3

Last year, the figure reached 254.8 mln tonnes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Oil exports from Russia in 2017 will increase by 0.86% year-on-year to 257 mln tonnes, according to Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Last year, the figure reached 254.8 mln tonnes.

Topics
Oil & Gas
